In Latin America, the law is ‘a tool to silence’ environmental defenders

Wbeimar Cetina says he remembers with chilling clarity the 14 months he spent in jail in Arauca, Colombia. Because he couldn’t have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he replayed in his mind the last moments he lived with his family. He also dwelled on Feb. 10, 2020, when a group of armed police officers knocked on his door to take him away. They accused him of being a member of a Colombian guerrilla group. Seven months earlier, Cetina had led a protest against the Colombian subsidiary of the U.S. oil company Occidental (Oxy), which has operated in the area since the 1970s. “In this time, they have ended an Indigenous sanctuary and have displaced community members. We have constantly reported crude oil spills,” Cetina says. The last protest, in July 2019, was what landed Cetina in jail. In fact, he says, anyone who protests against the oil company in Arauca immediately becomes a target. Besides Cetina, six other community leaders from Arauca are being prosecuted for rebellion and even terrorism as a result of the same protest, and four of them are in jail. For Cetina, the case not only cost him 14 months of freedom, but also caused a rupture in his bond with his family. He is now awaiting an announcement from the prosecutor’s office on an appeal he filed. He says he knows his freedom depends on that decision. What happened to Cetina isn’t an isolated incident. Latin America is a dangerous place for environmental defenders,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay