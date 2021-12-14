Madagascar gemstone rush puts a wetland and its community under pressure

ANDILANA AVARATRA, Madagascar — “With a little luck, you can find a stone as big as your fist and become a billionaire,” says Naina, a miner who traveled 750 kilometers, or 470 miles, from his hometown to seek his fortune at a gem deposit recently discovered in the remote Madagascan commune of Andilana Avaratra. “Billions and billions of our currency are stake here.” Naina, not his real name, is one of as many as 20,000 would-be miners who has converged on this scrubby, windswept hill on the western shore of Lake Alaotra, Madagascar’s largest wetland. In late 2020, workers extracting mica nearby found beryl, a mineral family that includes gems like aquamarine, highly sought after in the global jewelry market. The hill once hosted a reforestation project managed by local schools, and overlooks the village, the open water and the lake’s remaining marsh. Today, it’s peppered with deep holes and blanketed in a quilt of makeshift plastic tents, partitioned from each other by fences of raw reed. With no sanitation facilities and tens of thousands of people living on site, the hill reeks of garbage and human waste. Miners spend their days and nights here, with each partition occupied by as many as 20 miners who work in shifts tunneling into the earth. “More than 1,000 excavations exist in Andilana Avaratra,” says Damoela Randriantsimaniry, general secretary of the Alaotra-Mangoro region, where the commune is located. Before the beryl rush, Andilana Avaratra was home to 16,000 residents, most of them eking…This article was originally published on Mongabay

