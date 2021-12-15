Across Latin America, Mennonites seek out isolation at the expense of forests

Low German Old Colony Mennonites, who have been settling across Latin America for the past 100 years, have cleared 495 hectares (1,223 acres) of rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon so far this year. The illegal deforestation documented by the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) is part of an ongoing expansion in the region by this conservative group associated with the Anabaptist-Mennonite tradition. In a statement released on Dec. 13, the Peruvian Ministry of Environment (MINAM) announced that legal complaints have been filed and measures taken to “investigate, sanction and paralyze the irregular activities.” “We have now documented the deforestation of nearly 4,000 hectares [9,800 acres] across four new colonies established in the Peruvian Amazon since 2017,” Matt Finer, the MAAP director at the NGO Amazon Conservation, wrote in an email to Mongabay. “This makes the Mennonites the new leading cause of organized, large-scale deforestation in Peru, more than other causes like agribusiness and oil palm.” The new colony in Peru, which MAAP has found to be one of two most notable incidents of rapid deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon this year, was established after Peruvian prosecutors had launched an investigation in October 2020 into the unpermitted clearing of 2,500 hectares (6,200 acres) of forests by Mennonites. Illegal deforestation at a ranch inside PNCAT, 2019. Image courtesy of Earthsight. The large-scale deforestation and recurring conflicts with Indigenous populations in Peru and other countries has resulted in public outcries by conservationists and local communities. But the Mennonites’ expansion throughout the region…This article was originally published on Mongabay

