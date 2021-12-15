Barrage of droughts weakens Amazon’s capacity to bounce back, study finds

Severe droughts over the past two decades have affected the resilience of the Amazon Rainforest, a new study shows, with stretches of affected forest taking between one and three years to recover their usual growth rate. The work by researchers from Brazil and Portugal focused on an analysis of primary productivity — the amount of organic matter produced by vegetation, which is a parameter commonly used to assess an ecosystem’s capacity for regeneration. In drought situations, the process of plants absorbing carbon dioxide to produce oxygen tends to take longer. According to the study, the impacts were particularly severe during the droughts of 2005, 2010 and 2015, considered the worst of the century and a warning that events like these are becoming more frequent, now five years apart. The findings showed that carbon absorption during the period of recuperation after a drought was 13% lower than levels prior to the drought or in tracts of forest that were not affected by drought. “We see that in 2005, 2010 and 2015, there was an increase in the deficit in the forest’s resilience,” said lead author Fausto Machado-Silva, a biologist at Fluminense Federal University (UFF). “The more intense and ample the drought, the greater the debt for the forest to recover,” he said. “Our work shows that the deficit in resilience can increase in two scenarios: due to a greater intensity of drought, as in 2010, when the drop was greater, or because of an extension in the recuperation process, as in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

