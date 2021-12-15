Brazil’s Suzano boasts its pulpwood plantations are green; critics disagree

Suzano, the world’s largest exporter of eucalyptus pulp, has been energetically distancing itself in recent months from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, notorious for his resistance to combatting Amazon deforestation, which surged 22% in the last year. A leading member of the Brazilian Coalition on Climate, Forests and Agriculture, Suzano was active at the November COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Its chief executive, Walter Schalka, said: “Our most important goal is to work to have more ambitious environmental goals in the short term and to find financing for this [effort].” Suzano — which provides pulpwood products to the world — emphatically declares that, far from exacerbating the climate crisis, its eucalyptus plantations are helping combat it. Schalka told the Financial Times that “planted forest is going to be part of the long-term solution to the targets we have in the Paris [Climate] Agreement.” Cristiano Oliveira, the company’s sustainability executive manager, detailed that claim. Suzano, he said, relies on a vast forest base of about 2.3 million hectares (4.9 million acres) — with its eucalyptus plantations encompassing one of “the largest privately-owned conservation areas in Brazil,” covering about 960,000 hectares (2.4 million acres). These monoculture tree plantations contribute to the “preservation of local species, the regulation of hydrological cycles and to the removal and storage of carbon dioxide,” Oliveira said. The firm’s new plantations, he added, interweave ecological corridors, linking them up with native forest reserves, to support biodiversity, meeting protection requirements under Brazil’s Forest Code. Suzano claims it only plants eucalyptus “on anthropized…This article was originally published on Mongabay

