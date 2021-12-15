Indonesian peat restoration has more benefits than it costs, study finds

JAKARTA — Restoring Indonesia’s tropical peatlands is a cost-effective strategy to reduce the impacts of fires tearing through the carbon-rich soil, a new study says. The benefits of effective peatland restoration — blocking drainage canals to restore water levels and reestablishing vegetation cover — will outweigh the cost of restoration, according to the peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Nature Communications on Dec. 2. The study authors calculate that peatland restoration could have resulted in economic savings of $8.4 billion between 2004 and 2015, when the six largest fire events in the country caused a total of $93.9 billion in economic losses. In addition to the damage to plantations, forestry and agriculture, the burning of the peatlands also resulted in massive volumes of CO2 emissions and adverse health effects for residents exposed to the haze from the fires. Since the particularly severe fires of 2015, the administration of President Joko Widodo has earmarked up to $7 billion to restore 2.5 million hectares (6.2 million acres) of degraded peatland across the archipelago. These ecosystems hold an estimated 57 million metric tons of carbon, or roughly 55% of the world’s tropical peatland carbon. Since 2011 there’s also been a moratorium on converting peatlands for new developments. “There is clearly a worldwide benefit to restoring and safeguarding Indonesian peatlands,” Laura Kiely, lead author of the new study and a doctoral researcher at the University of Leeds in the U.K., said in a statement. Peatland in Indonesia drained to prepare the land for agriculture.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

