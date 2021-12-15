Unique Indigenous Maya food system blends cropping techniques in Guatemala

JOCOTÁN, Guatemala – Baudilio García walks up past alternating rows of trees and dried maize lining the hillside. Together with family members, he’s preparing to substitute the crops between the rows of trees. “Everything that falls to the ground, the leaves and branches, is used as compost,” García says, standing along the rural road at the top of his plot of land in Barrio Nuevo, in Jocotán municipality in Chiquimula department, southeastern Guatemala. Alley cropping, the practice of planting rows of crops between rows of trees, is often associated with modern tractor use. In the Indigenous Maya Ch’orti’ region of Guatemala, though, the practice is part of the traditional agroforestry food system. García’s parents and grandparents used the same method. “It is used by a lot of people here,” he tells Mongabay. Alley cropping that includes coffee trees near Barrio Nuevo, Jocotán, Guatemala. Image courtesy of Jeff Abbott. García had previously sown maize between the rows of madre de cacao trees (Gliricidia sepium), which are also used in the region to make fence posts and brooms. The maize has since been harvested, and García and his relatives have been pulling up the stalks and digging holes in preparation for planting the alleys. “We are sowing coffee, bananas and some other plants,” García says. The family will sell these crops to generate income. Along the winding road, there are mixed plots of coffee and banana dotted with native trees left standing, patches of forest, maize, beans and squash in mixed plots,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

