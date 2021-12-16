2019 fires in Indonesia were twice as bad as the government claimed, study shows

JAKARTA — In 2019, fires raged through Indonesia’s rainforests and peatlands, sparked by the deliberate burning of land for agriculture, and fanned by an El Niño system bringing drier-than-usual weather conditions. Ultimately, the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry would put the total affected area at 1.64 million hectares (4.05 million acres), an area half the size of Taiwan. But the true extent of the burned area is nearly twice as large, according to an independent study by researchers in Europe and Canada. They found more than 3.11 million hectares (7.68 million acres) of areas had been burned in 2019, an area bigger than Belgium. It’s also far more extensive than the 2.6 million hectares (6.4 million acres) that the environment ministry says was burned in 2015, in what was the worst fire season in Indonesia this century. Study co-author David Gaveau, from France-based satellite mapping initiative TheTreeMap, said his team had shared its analysis with the Indonesian environment ministry but hadn’t received any response. Mongabay also contacted the ministry for comment but didn’t receive a response. Thick smoke from peat fires outside Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia in 2015. Image by Aulia Erlangga/CIFOR via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Similar satellites, difference frequencies The study derives its higher total for the burned area thanks to what the researchers say is a more accurate satellite-imaging platform — the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite time-series analysis — than the one used by the ministry, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat 8 OLI/TIRS Earth-observation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

