As Ethiopia’s war rages, a 400-year-old conservation site is scarred by battle

A major fire has burned more than 1,000 hectares, or nearly 2,500 acres, of grassland in the Guassa Community Conservation Area of Ethiopia. While any long-term impacts are yet to be assessed, the fire — which coincided with a local battle in Ethiopia’s ongoing civil war — is the most severe damage in 40 years to this unique conservation area that sits 260 kilometers (160 miles) north-northeast of the capital, Addis Ababa. Satellite imagery from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) shows a cluster of fires burning across Guassa from Nov. 18-22. “[The] fire mostly burnt the guassa grass [Festuca spp.], which can grow back in six months,” Demese Mamo, manager of Guassa Community Conservation Area, told Mongabay by phone. “But among it are other rare species that would take longer to grow back such as asta [Erica arboria], gibera, [Lobilia spp.], and ameja [Hypericum rivolutum].” Demese said the fire will pose a threat to the endangered Ethiopian wolf (Canis simensis) and the rodent species it preys on. According to Demese, Guassa is home to as many as 75 of the wolves — a significant proportion of the perhaps 500 individuals estimated to remain in the wild. “There have been no big fires in Guassa in modern times. The last big damage on this scale was around 40 years [ago],” Demese said, during a sweeping agrarian reform carried out by the authoritarian Provisional Military Administrative Council (PMAC) — commonly known as the Derg — which redistributed the land…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay