British or Irish reached remote islands before Vikings

From BBC
People from Britain or Ireland may have reached the remote Faroe Islands before the Vikings, according to new evidence.
Historically, the North Atlantic archipelago was part of the Viking world and its inhabitants speak a language derived from Old Norse.
Now, evidence has emerged that people reached the island by 500 AD – some 350 years before Scandinavians arrived.
This early settlement pre-dates the adoption of long-distance sailing technology by the Vikings.
Researchers found fragments of sheep DNA and chemical residues of sheep faeces in lake sediments on the Faroese island of Eysturoy. These were assigned an age using scientific dating techniques. Livestock could only have reached the remote archipelago if they were taken there by humans on boats.
“You see the sheep DNA and the biomarkers start all at once. It’s like an off-on switch,” said Dr William D’Andrea, from the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University in New York.
The scientists say these new results provide “unequivocal” evidence of a human presence before the Vikings arrived in the 9th Century AD. Furthermore, several indirect lines of evidence suggest an earlier occupation of the Faroes by Celtic-speaking people from Britain, Ireland or both.
Dr D’Andrea told BBC News: “We still really don’t know who the people were and why they chose to go to the Faroe Islands. But there are lots of pieces of information that lead us to believe it is very likely there was a population of people from the British Isles.”
These other clues include ancient,