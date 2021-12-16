Conservation projects in Mesoamerica make the case for Indigenous climate funding

One of the major announcements from the United Nations climate summit in Scotland last month, known as COP26, was the Glasgow Declaration on Forests and Land Use, along with the related funding it will set in motion. The declaration pledged $19.2 billion to end deforestation by 2030, and cited Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) as having a key role in forest stewardship. With plenty of studies already supporting this view, several governments and private funders have earmarked $1.7 billion toward IPLC land tenure and forest management. While this seems to add credence to the assertion that these communities are the best guardians of the forest,research shows that only about 17% of funding for Indigenous land tenure and forest management actually reaches IPLC-led organizations. Levi Sucre Romero, leader of Costa Rica’s Bribri community and president of the Mesoamerican Alliance of Peoples and Forests (AMPB), told Mongabay that they and other IPLCs, as part of the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities, have been increasingly demanding direct funding for years. Breadnut seeds, known as ramon, are ancestral seeds part of the Indigenous Mayan diet in Guatemala. Communities manage and sustainably forest products from more than 352,000 hectares (870,000 acres) of forests under 25-year community concession contracts. Image courtesy of the Mesoamerican Alliance of Peoples and Forests (AMPB). But according to research by the U.K.-based International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), national governments, funders and intermediary organizations consider that one of the biggest perceived challenges in providing finance directly to IPLCs is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay