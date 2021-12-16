European supermarkets say Brazilian beef is off the menu

A group of supermarket chains that includes Sainsbury’s in the U.K. and Lidl in the Netherlands said this week that they will either reduce or outright halt sales of Brazilian beef in the coming months. The move comes in the wake of an investigation published by the environmental advocacy group Mighty Earth and Repórter Brasil that found major Brazilian meat producers like JBS and Minerva continue to be linked to deforestation in the Amazon and other critical biospheres. The list of companies saying they will move away from JBS products or Brazilian beef more broadly also includes the Dutch retailer Alhold Delhaize, Euros Carrefour Belgium, and Auchan France. Together, they represent hundreds of billions of dollars in retail food sales every year. Mighty Earth’s European director, Nico Muzi, says he hopes that more will soon follow. “I think this is a very interesting moment, and now the challenge is to keep the momentum,” he told Mongabay. The report detailed links between JBS and Minerva slaughterhouses with third-party livestock farms, called “indirect suppliers,” that have been implicated in deforestation and the violation of Indigenous land rights in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, Cerrado savanna, and Pantanal wetlands. The Brazilian beef industry has been sharply criticized by environmental campaigners for years over its failure to effectively regulate its supply chain from birth to slaughter. Deforestation in the Amazon surged to its highest level since 2006 last year, jumping by 22% over the previous year. Muzi said President Jair Bolsonaro’s refusal to protect the Amazon…This article was originally published on Mongabay

