The past, present and future of the Congo peatlands: 10 takeaways from our series

This is the wrap-up article for our four-part series "The Congo Basin peatlands." Read Part One, Part Two, Part Three and Part Four. In the first half of December, Mongabay published a four-part series on the peatlands of the Congo Basin. Only in 2017 did a team of Congolese and British scientists discover that a sprawling wetland known as the Cuvette Centrale spanning the border between the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) actually contains a massive amount of peat. Their satellite mapping and ground truthing revealed that these peatlands cover an area the size of England and are the largest and most intact across the world's tropics. But how did they get there? Why are they so important? And what does the future hold for the peatlands of the Congo Basin? Our series probes these questions and more in detail, tapping into the ongoing research and surveying the threats that could disrupt, degrade or even destroy this unique ecosystem. Here are 10 takeaways from our reporting. Aerial view of the Monboyo River and peatland forest of Salonga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Image © Daniel Beltrá/Greenpeace. 1. The peatlands of the Congo Basin hold more than 30 billion metric tons of carbon. For at least the last 10,000 years, bits of organic matter have been piling up in this part of Central Africa, layer upon layer. Water from surrounding streams and rivers and in the form of rainfall has continually swamped

