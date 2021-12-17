As climate-driven drought slams farms in U.S. West, water solutions loom

Extreme weather events exploded like bombs across the U.S. and around the globe in 2021, as record shattering heat waves, droughts and deluges left communities struggling to cope. In addition to media stories highlighting destructive climate chaos in urban places — tropical storm flooded subways in New York; smoke choked Los Angeles; hurricane-born blackouts in New Orleans — an equally serious set of disasters broke upon U.S. rural places and upon the farmers, ranchers and agribusiness firms who grow America’s food. These were slower moving and less dramatic — but no less dire or costly. Across the U.S. and Canadian High Plains, and in the American West, drought-challenged cattlemen this summer were making decisions to cull painstakingly-bred herds lacking water and feed. “That’s your future,” Manitoba farmer Dianne Riding told Reuters. “As my herd goes down, so does my income. It’s gut-wrenching.” Future is, in this case, a prescient word: A reminder of the changed world that all but the most entrenched climate change deniers know is emerging, and that the legacy systems which undergird our agriculture — legal, economic and technological — must rapidly adapt to meet. An Oregon cattle ranch. From late June to mid-July 2021, the Northwest U.S. suffered a record heat wave — a rapid attribution analysis found it to be a 1000-year event, made 150 times more likely by climate change. Image by Baker County Tourism via Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0). Graphic representation showing the impacts of minor/limited drought (left) and major/extended drought (right). Image…This article was originally published on Mongabay

