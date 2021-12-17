‘Everyone is capable’ of climate action, say Kevin Patel and Julia Jackson

Earlier this week climate activists Kevin J. Patel and Julia Jackson published an op-ed in Newsweek that effectively accused the Biden Administration of betraying their climate commitment at last month’s U.N. Climate Change Conference by proceeding with an auction of 80 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico for offshore drilling. “When we arrived in Glasgow for the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November, we didn’t expect President Joe Biden to put the U.S. on track to meet the Paris agreement climate goals overnight. But we did hope that, given the mounting climate crises this summer and alarming military and intelligence reports from his own administration, Biden would do everything in his power to keep his campaign promise to stop leasing public lands and waters for more fossil fuel extraction,” they wrote. The decision to move toward with the auction “is a Death Sentence.” “There’s an obvious reason why this is wrong: We are at a critical moment in history where the U.S. and other large, developed countries must immediately reduce emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius and preserve a livable planet,” they continued. “It is no longer a future crisis for a future generation—this is a climate emergency, and it’s happening right now.” NASA satellite image on September 26, 2020 showing burn scars from the CZU Lightning Fires and SCU Lightning Fires just outside of California’s Silicon Valley. Patel and Jackson have very personal motivations for their climate activism — Patel has suffered life-long heart…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay