How wildlife crossings in Canada are inspiring safer roads for global species

There once was a stretch of Trans-Canada highway so perilous it was known as "The Meat Maker." The then-infamous section of road that transects Banff National Park, a breathtaking expanse of mountainous terrain and glacial lakes in the Canadian Rockies, averaged about 100 elk-vehicle collisions each year. In the early 1980s, a simple highway expansion project widened the busy road from two lanes to four, with the added objective of cleaning up Banff's roadkill problem by enabling animals to cross safely. There was little indication that, within decades, Canada's oldest national park would boast the most wildlife crossing structures anywhere in the world, including 38 underpasses (tunnels) and six overpasses (bridges) as of 2014. It was perhaps even less obvious that this project would generate a wildlife monitoring program bound to shake up global road ecology paradigms. "The focus at the beginning wasn't about large carnivores or connectivity conservation," said Tony Clevenger, a senior wildlife research scientist at the Western Transportation Institute at Montana State University in the U.S. "It was about protecting the motorists." By the mid- to late-1980s, the park's first dozen underpasses had been completed. These were followed by more underpasses by the mid-1990s, as well as two overpasses (each about 50 meters, or 164 feet, wide) due to growing concern for wolves and grizzly bears. "That's where I came in," Clevenger said. "They had built those first dozen underpasses, but those weren't really monitored very much. The park needed good science-based information to guide the design,

