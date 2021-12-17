Indigenous leader sues over Borneo natural capital deal

Adrian Lasimbang, an Indigenous leader in Malaysian Borneo, is suing the state of Sabah, contesting a recently signed agreement selling the rights to carbon and other natural capital from 2 million hectares (4.9 million acres) of forest to a foreign company for the next 100 years. The deal allows Hoch Standard Pte. Ltd., a Singaporean holding company, to sell credits for carbon and other natural capital, such as the provision of clean water, on the global market. It also calls for the protection and restoration of forests that would make these credits possible. And it stipulates that Sabah’s 70% share of the revenues, which according to the agreement’s backers, would go to funding employment, education and health care set forth by guidelines such as the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. The remaining 30% of revenues would go to Hoch Standard. Tawai Forest Reserve in Sabah, seen from the air. Image © LEAP. Civil society and Indigenous communities have criticized the agreement, which was signed by representatives of the state government and a Singapore-based company on Oct. 28. They say it bypassed substantive input and consent from the people living in and around Sabah’s forests. And, until recently, the framers of the agreement have shared scant information about the company (or companies) involved in the agreement and who they are led by. Lasimbang, who is a technical adviser for the Indigenous Peoples Network of Malaysia (JOAS) and a former Malaysian senator, filed the lawsuit with the High Court in Sabah and Sarawak…This article was originally published on Mongabay

