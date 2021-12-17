Indonesians protesting against mines run growing risk of ‘criminalization’

SLEMAN, Indonesia — “We have fought against them for so long, but the mining activities just carry on and so does the criminalization,” says Sapoy, a resident of Jomboran village on the Indonesian island of Java. Sapoy, who goes by one name, was questioned by police in Sleman district, Yogyakarta province, where his village is located, in October in connection with a criminal complaint filed by a mining company operating in the area. He leads a group, the Kali Progo People’s Collective (PMKP), that has since 2017 protested against the mining of sand and rock in the vicinity of the Progo River, the main source of freshwater for many households in Sleman district. The group says the mining operations have exacerbated the freshwater crisis in the district and created noise pollution. They also accuse the mining companies of forging their community consent documents, one of the pieces of paperwork required for obtaining an operating license.. Mining operations near the Progo River in Sleman district, Yogyakarta province. Image courtesy of the Kali Progo People’s Collective (PMKP). Mining operations near the Progo River in Sleman district, Yogyakarta province. Image courtesy of the Kali Progo People’s Collective (PMKP). In January this year, local police received two criminal complaints centered on the mining activities. One was filed Jan. 7 with the Sleman police by Pramudya Afgani, the owner of one of the mining outfits, in which he accused the PMKP of destruction of property and obstruction of mining activities following a protest in December…This article was originally published on Mongabay

