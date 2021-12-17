Scientists on a quest to map worldwide web of fungi beneath our feet

Fungi account for around half of the living organisms in our soils, yet we tend to only notice them when a conspicuous mushroom or toadstool pops up and draws our eye. Meanwhile, scientists estimate that just below out feet, trillions of miles of fungal networks permeate the soil, transporting water and nutrients across the planet’s ecosystems and drawing carbon belowground. Now, a team of specialists is embarking on the first worldwide effort to map these subterranean network-forming fungi by building a global database of where they occur. The project, led by the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN) and comprising researchers from Canada, Europe and the U.S., aims to identify the world’s hotspots of underground biodiversity. “The maps will allow us for the first time to incorporate information about fungal biodiversity into our conservation planning and decision-making,” Colin Averill, a senior scientist at ETH Zürich in Switzerland and co-founder of SPUN, told Mongabay. As we risk overstepping Earth’s nine planetary boundaries, the environmental limits within which current life support systems operate, experts agree that focusing conservation efforts belowground could prove vital in meeting global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, land use change, and pollution of the biosphere. In addition to altering land management practices to protect fungi, conservationists are increasingly incorporating fungi into nature-based solutions to restore degraded ecosystems, remediate contaminated soils and speed the transition toward sustainable agriculture. “An understanding of underground fungal networks is essential to our efforts to protect the soil, on which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay