Wildlife death toll from 2020 Pantanal fires tops 17 million, study finds

In 2020, fires tore across the Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland region that spans across Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay. By the time the year drew to a close, the fires had impacted about 4.5 million hectares (11 million acres), which accounts for 30% of the biome and covers nearly 22 times the area lost to fire between 2000 and 2018. As firefighters and volunteers worked to fight the flames, they found jaguars with feet burned so badly they couldn’t walk, tapirs with red patches of scorched skin, and the bodies of crocodiles that weren’t able to run away fast enough. Now scientists have figured out how many vertebrates lost their lives during the Pantanal fires in 2020. According to a new study published in Scientific Reports, nearly 17 million vertebrates, including snakes, birds and armadillos, perished in the fires. “The numbers we estimated did not surprise me so much,” lead author Walfrido Tomas, from the Pantanal branch of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), told Mongabay in an email. “Given the large scale and intensity of the wildfires, as well as the abundance of wildlife in the Pantanal, the results were expected to be huge.” The researchers came to this estimate by conducting distance sampling surveys, working with local crews to walk along tracts of the Pantanal and counting the number of dead animals they encountered. Between August and November 2020, they surveyed nearly 115 kilometers (71 miles) of the Pantanal, visiting some sites shortly after fires had burned through.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

