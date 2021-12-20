Death threats and friction with military force Guatemalan rangers to flee

Northern Guatemala is covered in more than 3,000 square miles of rainforest. Some parts of it have been burned down by cattle ranchers and drug traffickers. Other parts remain pristine, with unexcavated Mayan pyramids hidden deep under the foliage. For the park rangers who work there, patrolling such a huge area can be dangerous and complicated. Radio signal is weak. There are no paved roads through the rainforest, and most of the dirt paths are so rough that, in the rain, it can take hours to drive just a few miles. In 2015, an elite group of park rangers was created to help protect the farthest reaches of the area, and to challenge some of the most serious environmental crimes taking place there. Known as the Genesis Group, it started out with five veteran rangers, who received additional training and equipment to carry out more thorough, extended patrols. In the last six years, the group has helped make numerous arrests for illegal logging and the smuggling of contraband cigarettes and firearms. It has helped intercept migrants on their way to Mexico, and has monitored jaguar populations in areas where poachers once thought they could hunt freely. Yet today the group faces a crisis. It’s on the verge of dissolving. Its members face increasing death threats from loggers, poachers and allegedly corrupt law enforcement. Some of the rangers, fearing for their lives after an altercation with a military unit deep in the forest, have decided to apply for asylum outside the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay