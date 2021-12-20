Illegal roads pierce Indigenous reserve, national parks in Colombian Amazon

This report is part of a collaboration between Mongabay Latam and Rutas del Conflicto. The departments of Caquetá and Guaviare, in southern Colombia, are covered in dense forest where for years entry was forbidden to most people. Groups engaged in the decades-long war against the government prohibited access to these areas, and only a few researchers were able to enter with their permission. With the signing of the peace agreement in 2016, the guerrilla group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), disbanded and control of much of its former territory passed into the hands of its dissidents. Also since the signing of the peace deal, roads have spread throughout the region, according to satellite data. The Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development (FCDS), a Colombian NGO, has raised concerns and denounced the illegal extension of a particular road between Puerto Cachicamo and La Tunía, in the department of Caquetá. In total, the road stretches 66 kilometers (41 miles) south from Marginal de la Selva, intersecting Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park and the Yaguará II Indigenous Reserve, until it reaches the Tunía River. Sources say two more roads have been opened without state approval: a 58-km (36-mi) stretch connecting La Tunía with Camuya, most of it in the protected area of Serranía de Chiribiquete, and a 38-km (24-mi) road between La Playa and Río Yarí. According to local sources, the plan is for the three roads to join up and form a highway connecting the Sabanas del Yarí and Andean regions. Roads have brought deforestation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

