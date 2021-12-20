In the Arctic, Indigenous Sámi keep life centered on reindeer herding

Under a midnight summer sun, the Inari Sámi gather reindeer. New calves, born just months before, are given a distinctive earmark by the Indigenous herders and then released to graze on the mushrooms, berries and greenery that grace the Arctic landscape. This summer reindeer roundup is part of a greater seasonal cycle and way of life for the Inari Sámi, an Indigenous people who live in Nellim, a village of about 150 people in the northernmost reaches of Finland. Nellim’s wooden houses huddle together alongside Lake Inari, about 260 kilometers (162 miles) outside the Arctic circle and 10 km (6 mi) west of the Russian border. Reindeer meat is on the menu and is the most important source of protein in Nellim. The Inari Sámi practice a unique form of reindeer herding along with fishing, hunting, and the gathering of wild plants, berries and mushrooms. They eat about 26 wild food items, and one-third of their food comes from the grocery store (the nearest one being 42 km, or 26 mi, away). The unique Inari Sámi food system is documented in a chapter of a recent U.N. report from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on resilient Indigenous food systems, co-authored by the Nellim community. Inari Sámi reindeer herders during the roundup in Nellim. Image courtesy of Elle Maarit Arttijeff. “Reindeer herding could be seen as a cornerstone of the Inari Sámi culture together with other traditional livelihoods, such as fishing,” Elle Maarit Arttijeff, a member of the Inari Sámi community and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

