Want a wild bird on the hush-hush in Singapore? There’s a Facebook group for that

Singapore’s live bird trade is thriving on Facebook largely unlicensed, according to a new report from watchdog group TRAFFIC, which notes the persistence of the illicit pet trade despite clampdowns by local authorities and calls for a compulsory wildlife-pet registration system. Researchers tracked 44 Singapore-based Facebook groups selling wildlife between December 2018 and April 2019, and counted 662 unique traders, most of them unlicensed and therefore acting illegally. They recorded 3,354 live animals for sale, 99% of them birds. Some of these birds had been smuggled from abroad or poached locally, they found. Although 13 of these groups were shut down by Singapore’s National Parks Board (NParks) and Facebook, five have resurfaced as of April 2021, the report said. “These observations point towards the persistent behaviour of online traders and buyers to circumvent regulatory actions, and the continued usage and relevance of online platforms in the trade of live birds in Singapore,” the researchers wrote. Screenshot of group administrators indicating awareness of regulatory actions carried out by Facebook to suspend or close groups and accounts trading wildlife, and their workarounds to circumvent the ban. Image courtesy of TRAFFIC. Singapore’s efforts to target the illicit wildlife pet trade have so far focused on monitoring and enforcement actions at the trader level instead of imposing licensing requirements at the consumer level, the report said. Pet shops, breeders and importers must be licensed to sell wildlife, which must come from legal sources, and which is mostly limited to birds and a small number…This article was originally published on Mongabay

