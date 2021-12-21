Deadly raids are latest case of abuse against Indigenous Batwa in DRC park, groups say

A series of raids by soldiers and rangers in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kahuzi-Biega National Park have left one Indigenous man dead and a pregnant woman missing, feared burned alive in her home, activists have reported. Two other women were also reportedly injured in the joint operation between Nov. 12 and 14 on two Indigenous Batwa villages in the park. Several Batwa people were reportedly arrested, but the reason for the raids is still unknown. In response to the reports, park director De-Dieu Bya’Ombe Balongelwa said the raids were aimed at capturing armed men who had carried out an attack in the city of Bukavu, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the park, which left six attackers, two policemen and a solider dead. Balongelwa denied that there are any Batwa communities living inside Kahuzi-Biega, and said all operations in the park are related to security. However, the raids reportedly continued until mid-December, during which several other villages inside the park were burned to the ground. Citing eyewitness testimony, Catherine Long, the DRC country lead for the Forest Peoples Programme (FPP), told Mongabay that between Dec. 4 and 5, authorities raided the Batwa village of Katasomwa. Following this, they burned down the communities of Lumba, Kakerekenje and Kayeye. This has forced community members go into hiding for fear of further attacks. Vague details of the raids were made known to the FPP after the Batwa people reached out to the organization hoping to have their voices heard. Landscape of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

