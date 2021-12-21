Decline of threatened bird highlights planning importance of bison releases

The story of the American bison is both tragic and uplifting. Once dappling the prairies of North America in the tens of millions, hunting winnowed the number to perhaps a thousand survivors by the end of the 19th century. Nearly wiping out the continent’s largest surviving land animal was a bloody stain on the century-old country that had been driven in part by a campaign by the U.S. government to bring the bison-dependent First Nations of the Great Plains to heel. Today, bison dot the vast grasslands once again, though their numbers are nowhere near what they once were. Federally protected herds roam wild in places like Yellowstone National Park, and the practice of releasing small groups, often on privately held lands, has grown in popularity. Through the will of individuals and organizations determined to hang on to this iconic animal — it’s now the United States’ national mammal — the survival of Bison bison is no longer in doubt. “It’s very exciting because they almost went extinct,” avian ecologist and conservation biologist Nico Arcilla told Mongabay. “It was purely because of human effort. People said, ‘We’re going to protect these last animals.’” Bison grazing in Nebraska. Image by Nico Arcilla. Given the bison’s recovery, it might seem that returning the continent’s largest land animal to the landscape at every opportunity would be a logical step toward restoring the ecosystem of the Great Plains. But research by Arcilla and her colleagues suggests that reintroducing bison can have unintended consequences. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

