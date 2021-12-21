Europe spat will weaken research – science leaders

From BBC
Scientific leaders have urged the government not to abandon talks to enable the UK to participate in a €100bn European research programme.
They have told BBC News that being cut out of EU research would “greatly disadvantage” British science.
Agreement in principle was reached, but UK involvement is now a bargaining chip in talks over Northern Ireland.
In response the Science Minister, George Freeman, has said the UK is ready to set up its own scheme.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, told BBC News that ”losing the agreement on UK participation in the world’s biggest international science funding programme at this stage, when it has already been negotiated and is ready to sign, would be snatching defeat from the jaws of victory”.
He added: “While it’s natural for the government to plan for the worst-case scenario, we have to realise that any UK-only scheme would greatly disadvantage our scientists compared to the international opportunities that Horizon Europe opens up, with both the EU and many other countries that take part in it, such as Israel or Norway.”
The EU’s Horizon Europe programme brings together researchers from industry and academia across the EU. The projects range from fundamental research to tackling societal issues, such as combating climate change and efforts to find treatments for debilitating diseases.
The UK’s continued participation in the EU’s Horizon programme was agreed in principle just before Christmas 2020 in the Brexit withdrawal agreement. But the signing off of a formal agreement on the UK’s associate membership has dragged on for a