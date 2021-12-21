Holy loach! Fish missing for decades rediscovered in Turkey’s Batman River

For about a decade, ichthyologist Cüneyt Kaya had made it a quest to search for the critically endangered Batman River loach (Paraschistura chrysicristinae), a tiny, orange-and-brown-striped freshwater fish once found in the Batman and Ambar rivers in Turkey. But no one had spotted the fish since 1974, leading to speculation that the species had gone extinct. But on Oct. 16, Kaya and his colleague, Münevver Oral, caught an unfamiliar fish in their net while on a research trip to look for another species in the upper Batman River in eastern Turkey. “We came out of the water and I remember he [Kaya] was very excited,” Oral, a geneticist and research fellow at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University, told Mongabay in a joint interview with Kaya. “He opened his laptop and when he saw the original drawing [of the species], he was sure this species was Paraschistura chrysicristinae.” The Batman River loach (Paraschistura chrysicristinae) is a tiny, orange-and-brown-striped freshwater fish that is considered to be critically endangered. Image courtesy of Re:wild. “It was a great feeling,” said Kaya, an associate professor at the same university, “because this fish was in the 10 most wanted fish species in the world.” Very little known about the Batman River loach. Shortly after the first specimens were collected in the 1970s, the species seemed to disappear, leaving a gaping hole in the scientific understanding of the species. In 2021, wildlife NGOs Shoal and Re:wild listed the Batman River loach as one of the 10 most wanted…This article was originally published on Mongabay

