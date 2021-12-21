In Guyana, saving an Indigenous language from dying out with its last speakers

The Carib language is slowly disappearing from the villages of its descendants in Guyana. But in the remote village of Kwebana in the country’s Barima-Waini region, a schoolteacher, a community health worker and a group of women are pursuing revival efforts to save the language of their community. Kwebana is a sprawling village of vast timber resources. A budding tourism destination, the village is accessible by road and boat. It sits along the right bank of the Waini River, a main waterway that cuts across the northern section of Guyana. To get to this remote village from Georgetown, the capital, one must first travel to the port of Charity, the business hub at the end of the public road heading north along the country’s Essequibo Coast. From there, passenger boats with outboard engines take the traveler further north along the Pomeroon River, crossing the Atlantic Ocean briefly before entering the Moruca sub-region at the village of Santa Rosa, considered by authorities as Guyana’s most populous Indigenous village. From there, after an hour’s drive along a 35-kilometer (22-mile) dirt road, the village of Kwebana lies in the distance. In all, the trip takes six to eight hours from the capital city. Several families in Kwebana live along creeks that feed into the Waini River. Most of them are farmers who relocated to the areas after finding fertile land to cultivate their crops over the years. Such was the case during the 1950s when the first Indigenous settlers put down roots in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

