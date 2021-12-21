Lockdown underscores Uganda’s overreliance on tourism to fund conservation

KAMPALA, Uganda — Tour guide Patrick Kataama relied heavily on income from leading gorilla-trekking tours in Uganda’s national parks. These tours were abruptly shut down in late March 2020, after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Uganda and the country was placed under lockdown. “This came as a shock to me,” Kataama tells Mongabay. “I had just confirmed three tours to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park when I learned that Uganda was closing national parks. This meant that my income had been halted.” The Uganda Wildlife Authority closed all the country’s parks on March 26 to protect wildlife, employees and visitors. The authority said it would put measures in place to safeguard and conserve the country’s wildlife resources. “During the period when tourism was prohibited, the primary goal was to keep the gorillas habituated [to human presence]. As a result, we’re keeping track of all of those gorilla groupings,” Nelson Guma, chief warden at Bwindi National Park Service, tells Mongabay. Like humans, Bwindi’s mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei) are susceptible to COVID-19. UWA’s trackers were trained to wear masks, wash their hands thoroughly with soap or alcohol-based sanitizer, and maintain a safe distance from the apes to prevent the spread of infection from humans to wildlife. A mother and baby gorilla. Image courtesy of Ryoma Otsuka. Nature-based tourism Uganda has seen a tremendous increase in overall tourist numbers over the last two decades. In 2001, the country welcomed 205,000 visitors; in 2018, that number had…This article was originally published on Mongabay

