Mexican firm profits from reforestation, empowers Indigenous people

Local stories in Michoacán tell how, when the Spanish invaded what would later be known as Mexico in the 1500s, they found Indigenous communities tapping pine trees and using the resin in sizzling-bright torches and lamps that lit the Aztec Empire capital of Tenochtitlan, today’s Mexico City. The Spanish appropriated the resin to use as a sealant on their damaged ships and, as colonization spread, sent the valued product home to Europe. Today, pine resin remains an important economic commodity not just in Mexico’s Michoacán state, but throughout the world. It’s a key ingredient in turpentine, which is used in paint, varnishes and wax. It’s also used in all sorts of everyday products, including chewing gum, carbonated beverages, tape, firelighters, and as pine oil for lubricants and disinfectants. All told, pine resin is a global $10 billion industry that’s expected to grow significantly over the next decade. In Michoacán, the Indigenous P’urhépecha peoples and other traditional communities have continued tapping pines for sale to transnational traders. But deforestation caused by a boom in commodity agriculture, along with illegal logging, has threatened pine resin tapping as a traditional practice. Mexico loses hundreds of thousands of hectares of forests annually. Michoacán, a mountainous, temperate state on the country’s Pacific coast and west of Mexico City, experienced an annual deforestation rate of around 70% in some areas. Torch bearers holding tlepilli, bundles of resinous pine splinters set afire, the only form of illumination used in Aztec homes and at weddings and community festivals.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay