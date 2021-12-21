Mother seals recognise pup's voice at two days old

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
“It’s a cacophony in a seal colony,” explains Dr Caroline Casey, where hundreds of mums and pups call at once.
Now, research led by the California-based scientist has revealed that mother elephant seals can pick out their own baby’s voice just two days after pups are born.
This ability helps pups – and mothers – survive during a precarious time.
But it has left researchers puzzling over why female seals often feed each other’s pups.
The findings are published in the Royal Society journal Biology Letters.
“Females fast for the entire month they are nursing,” explains Dr Casey, who is based at the University of California Santa Cruz. “So it makes no [evolutionary] sense for them to use their resources on another mother’s pup.
“But at this site [the colony in California] that we study, there have been a lot of observations of females feeding pups not related to them.”
Dr Casey has studied vocal communication in elephant seals for a decade. So she and her colleagues designed an audio experiment to find out if the animals were able to recognise their own babies amid the noise of a breeding colony.
With a microphone on the end of a long pole, the scientists recorded calls of individual pups and played the recordings to mother elephant seals, using a small speaker.
The researchers then