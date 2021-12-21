New flavor of vanilla farming aims to stop deforestation in Madagascar

MANAKAMBAHINY ATSINANANA, Madagascar — To make a simple phone call here requires walking for at least an hour, over deforested foothills, through a small village and across a river to reach a mountain peak where cell service is available. This trek is among the duties of a dozen teenagers working on a farm in this remote part of eastern Madagascar. On the ground, they are helping bring a new method for growing vanilla orchids (Vanilla planifolia) to Madagascar, in an attempt to preserve the area’s endangered forests and wildlife. Andriamanana Rabearivelo, 56, has been experimenting with farming techniques on the 20-hectare (49-acre) plot of farmland since he purchased it in 2019. His goal is to improve people’s livelihoods in this impoverished area, so they won’t have to rely on farming practices or timber harvesting that are destroying the rainforest. His innovation consists of cultivating vanilla under a roof, rather than under trees. Versions of the technique are common in more developed parts of the world, but virtually unpracticed in the island nation, which has grown vanilla since the 19th century and is today the world’s biggest producer. Rabearivelo named the farm Vohitaratra, a combination of the Malagasy word vohitra, meaning village or site, and taratra, meaning model or reference. The name evokes his mission to develop sustainable practices that local communities can emulate. The farm, situated in the rural commune of Manakambahiny Atsinanana in the Alaotra-Mangoro region, abuts the southeastern border of Zahamena National Park, which is home to a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

