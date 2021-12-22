Could the Blockchain help save the Amazon?

As of July 2021, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rose 22% over the previous year. High levels of deforestation across the entire Amazon region are bringing the rainforest to a tipping point, with a potentially devastating effect on biodiversity, Indigenous livelihoods, climate change, and global water cycles. The cause of deforestation in the Amazon is multi-faceted, but it comes down to a single issue: many governments, businesses, and stakeholders on the ground believe the Amazon Rainforest is currently considered to be worth more cut down than preserved and standing. Despite numerous NGOs, Indigenous communities, and advocacy groups fighting to protect the forest, there are not currently sufficient financial incentives or capital flows to flip this narrative. However, new technologies like Web3 and the blockchain, which enables rapid and transparent sharing of information and funds across borders – with no government interference – may offer a breakthrough in backing financial incentives across the whole region that would encourage and enforce forest protection. What is blockchain technology? The blockchain is a relatively new technology best known for its role as the backbone of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. As a result, its use has remained isolated to a select few people passionate about cryptocurrencies and their technology, with minimal clear applications in the daily lives of most people. However, investors and entrepreneurs are only beginning to explore the potential applications of blockchain technology in other fields. In its simplest sense, the blockchain is a distributed database spread across many computers and networks…This article was originally published on Mongabay

