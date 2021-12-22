Global ayahuasca trend drives deforestation in Brazil’s Acre state

“Where does your ayahuasca come from?” is a question many drinkers of the psychoactive Amazonian brew would just as soon not ask of their suppliers. But Thiago Martins e Silva, a devotee of Santo Daime, a religion whose rituals are based on the purifying power of this drink, and trained forester in Brazil’s northern Acre state, wants them to find out. In a 2017 video posted to YouTube titled “Is your ayahuasca sustainable?”, Martins warns that vastly increased international demand for ayahuasca is motivating unsustainable harvesting of the vine and leaf used to make it, and that often it’s concocted for profit, and sometimes with stolen ingredients, made “any old way” by people who don’t even drink it themselves and who don’t care about the future of the forest. As the scene jumps to a shot of a chainsaw-wielding man in the forest cutting down a tree to retrieve the vine growing on it, Martins warns viewers that they may be drinking ayahuasca with “good intentions,” but if its source is unknown, there’s a risk that it “wasn’t produced with good intentions,” and “that’s harmful for the forest.” Accelerating deforestation in Acre, and in Brazil widely, and a growing international ayahuasca trade pose twin threats to Santo Daime’s century-old ayahuasca culture, despite efforts to protect it. For more than a decade, state regulations have governed the extraction of the plants used to make ayahuasca, and have banned its production for profit and tourism. But members of its oldest Santo Daime…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay