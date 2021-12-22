Secrecy shrouds new gold mining deal in Guyana’s Marudi mountains

SOUTH RUPUNUNI, Guyana — In a Facebook post this past November, Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources announced that it had issued a special mining permit to a group of small-scale miners, the Rupununi Mining Association, for 400 hectares (1,000 acres) of land in a mountain range in the country’s southwest. The approval came despite opposition by local Indigenous leaders and activists who say they haven’t been consulted and fear further environmental damages from gold mining. The Marudi mountains have been occupied by Indigenous Wapichan nations for centuries. The headwaters of several rivers and creeks that Indigenous communities depend on are located in the region, and the area counts a vibrant ecosystem of 174 known bird species and 14 species of fish during the wet season. Communities currently have two applications for a land title extension into the Marudi mountains, one of them dating back 45 years. “Mazoa and the surrounding mountains are sacred to the Wapichan people,” said Immaculata Casemiro, co-founder of the Wapichan Women’s Movement. “That’s where our key headwaters and ecosystems are located.” Marudi mountains, Guyana. Image courtesy of David Papannah. When gold was discovered here in the 1930s, artisanal miners from neighboring Wapichan communities flocked to the mountain range. However, as word circulated about the potential bonanza, small and medium-scale miners from across Guyana and neighboring Brazil rushed to the area in the hopes of striking it rich. Large-scale mining companies later followed, and in the 1940s were able to secure a prospecting license that covers approximately…This article was originally published on Mongabay

