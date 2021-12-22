Wary welcome for Indonesia’s ‘green port’ initiative to clean up shipping

JAKARTA — Indonesia is launching a program to make the country’s ports more environmentally friendly in an effort to reduce its carbon emissions and protect the marine ecosystem. The so-called green port national initiative will focus on encouraging greater use of clean energy and strengthening environmental protection, according to Basilio Dias Araujo, the deputy for maritime and energy sovereignty at Indonesia’s coordinating ministry of maritime affairs and investment. A new port under construction in Riau Islands province. Image by M. Ambari/Mongabay Indonesia. Basilio said the program was part of the Southeast Asian country’s plans to achieve a 29% reduction in emissions by 2030, as committed to in the Paris Agreement. He added the initial efforts would include having port terminals for domestic and international vessels that use low-sulfur marine fuel oil, and setting up solar panels at ports. “The Indonesian government is also going to switch from gasoline to natural gas for small boats,” Basilio said at a side event at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, last month. Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic country, and has 2,459 ports, all of which will be subjected to the new “green port” standard, the government says. The country also occupies a key maritime position straddling the Indian and Pacific oceans, and is home to the Malacca, Sunda and Lombok straits, which together are plied by more than 200,000 cargo ships every year. Basilio said shipping activity in Indonesian waters contributes 19% of the country’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. The government…This article was originally published on Mongabay

