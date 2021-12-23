As the Amazon burns, its Indigenous inhabitants choke on the haze

RIO BRANCO, Brazil — The intensification of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon is increasingly impacting the health of local populations, with a marked effect on the region’s Indigenous peoples. Combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of respiratory ailments in northern states such as Acre is escalating. At the peak of the fires in Acre between July and August, a total of 88,400 hectares (218,400 acres) of land was burned, a 20% increase from the 76,400 hectares (188,800 acres) burned in in the same period in 2020, according a study developed by Projeto AcreQueimadas, which used data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). Recorded cases of respiratory disease increased by almost 8% from June to September 2021 over the previous year, according to data from the Acre state health department. Asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease, upper respiratory tract infection, and community-acquired pneumonia were among the many diagnoses. “Today the Amazon is becoming a wood stove,” Yoka Manchineri, an Indigenous nurse specializing in Indigenous health, told Mongabay at a college in Rio Branco, the Acre state capital, where she participated in a meeting with the state’s Indigenous health counselors. Yoka Manchineri works to assist Indigenous people seeking health care in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state. Image by Alexandre Cruz Noronha for Mongabay. An ethnic Manchineri woman, Yoka Manchineri moved from her native village in the state’s southern region to the capital when her mother got sick. As a trained and practicing nurse, she said she worries…This article was originally published on Mongabay

