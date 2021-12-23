California is the world’s number one importer of Amazonian oil, report finds

California is the world’s largest driver of oil exports in the Amazon, researchers of two environmental NGOs, Stand.Earth and Amazon Watch have found. By tracking crude oil exports from four Amazonian countries, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Brazil, into the global market, they identified that the majority of Amazonian oil comes from Ecuador and ends up in the hands of large California-based corporations. The exact number is 89 percent. “Typically, supply chains fan out on the demand side, but this supply chain is very squarely Ecuador to California-focused,” Angeline Robertson, Stand.Earth’s lead researcher of the report, told Mongabay in an email. The name of the report, “Linked Fates”, is based on researchers’ conclusion that “frontline communities and Indigenous nations [both] in the Amazon and California are bearing the brunt of oil extraction’s pollution and destruction,” Robertson said. He added that if oil extraction continues, there is imminent danger that deforestation will soar. Abandoned oil barrels in Ecuador. Image courtesy of Amazon Watch. “This report comes at a very urgent time,” Kevin Koenig, Climate and Energy Director at Amazon Watch told Mongabay in an interview. Ecuador’s new right-wing President Guillermo Lasso, a former banker and businessman who took office in May 2021, plans to double the country’s oil production during his term. The Ecuadorian ministry of the environment and water responded to Mongabay’s request with a written statement, sharing that it is “committed to the conservation of the Amazon.” “Therefore, we are promoting extractive activities to compensate for loss of biodiversity,” relayed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

