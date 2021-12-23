Climate change: Small army of volunteers keeping deniers off Wikipedia

From BBC
Wikipedia has for so long been plagued by climate change denial. But a group of dedicated volunteers around the world is working tirelessly to keep the deniers at bay.
David Tetta lives in northern California, in the kind of close-knit community where neighbours just wander into each other’s homes – during our interview, he breaks off for a second to shoo one of them out of the room.
It was while chatting to his neighbours that David first thought of volunteering to edit Wikipedia. In 2019, around the time wildfires were raging across the state, climate change was coming up more and more often as a topic.
“Many conversations seemed to evolve into people expressing their feelings of angst and fear about the environment,” he says.
“I was wondering, what kind of information are people getting?”
David was well-placed to study the subject, having worked for the US Environmental Protection Agency for more than 30 years.
He looked at the most obvious starting point for climate change information, Wikipedia – and, as he diplomatically puts it, he found “certain areas of it that could be improved”.
He started small by proposing edits and discussing them with other volunteers. But he soon found himself pouring hundreds of hours into Wikipedia editing.
“You have to read through about 100 pages of scientific information to edit a sentence,” he says.
English Wikipedia alone gets more than nine billion page views a month, and the magnitude of that figure is not lost on David.
“It gives you a