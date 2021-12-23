Guyanese project to bolster Indigenous land rights draws funding — and flak

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Akawaio and Arecuna peoples of Guyana’s Upper Mazaruni District in the north of the country could be forgiven for being a little impatient. For 23 years they’ve been awaiting the outcome of a High Court case to have their territory recognized as collective titled land, rather than a scattering of titled villages. The Amerindian People’s Association (APA), an Indigenous advocacy group in Guyana, is hoping to provide evidence to support their claim through a new project, “Protecting indigenous rights, the forest and the environment in Guyana.” It has received 252,500 euros ($285,300) in funding from the French government’s Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI). The project is due to end in June 2022, with the possibility of being extended for another year. Given the recent flooding in the Upper Mazaruni region, which forced some communities along the Mazaruni River to relocate, speeding up the court case is a priority for the APA and is one of the project’s focal points. When Mongabay spoke on the phone to Ron James, mapping technician for the APA, he had recently returned from the region. APA team presenting the village with the mapping and priority site identification project its context and activities. This followed a short introduction of myself and the role of the French grant in the project. Image courtesy of Peter Gaté. “They have title for a small amount [of land] but you have the mining agency giving out concessions around their traditional lands,” James said. “So what…This article was originally published on Mongabay

