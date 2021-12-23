The Top Positive Environmental News Stories from 2021

In many ways, 2021 proved just as difficult a year as the previous one: a world still grappling with a pandemic claiming countless lives and upending the economies and livelihoods of nations across the globe. Amid this tragedy, the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, while considered a step forward in many ways, still failed to deliver a direct pathway to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. But there were some very significant reasons to remain hopeful. This was a harsh year any way you slice it, but it comes to a close with significantly brighter prospects than the one before it. There were notable leaps forward in conservation efforts and funding, species recovery, technology innovation, Indigenous rights victories, a sharper spotlight on reforestation (and what constitutes it), ambitious commitments to tropical forest conservation, and, despite issues of access, a much stronger activist presence at the annual COP than has ever been seen before. Mongabay takes a look back at some of the most positive stories from 2021. New protected areas established While the Australian government has drawn criticism for its COP26 declaration, the country has made significant gains in marine protected areas. Notably, two new parks will cover an area that is twice the size of Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. Combined, these Indian Ocean reserves will protect 740,000 square kilometers (286,000 square miles) of ocean. Additionally, the state of South Australia added nearly 60,000 hectares (148,000 acres) of land by proclaiming Nilpena Ediacara National Park…This article was originally published on Mongabay

