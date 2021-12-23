‘Unprecedented’ fires in Madagascar national park threaten livelihoods and lemurs

Historically, the dry forests of western Madagascar did not receive as much interest from conservationists as the country’s eastern rainforests. One study published in 2015 in International Forestry Review found that the dry forests had been “neglected.” In recent years, they have faced increasing threats. For example, Menabe Antimena Protected Area, in the southwest, has faced overwhelming deforestation pressure from corn farmers. Now a dry forest in Madagascar’s northwest is also threatened. Ankarafantsika National Park, the beating heart of one of the country’s largest dry forests, is home to iconic lemur species such as the critically endangered Coquerel’s sifaka (Propithecus coquereli), as well as about a dozen communities that rely on its resources. For many decades, the park was relatively well protected, but since 2016 it’s faced a serious threat: too much fire. This year’s fires were the worst yet. Two conflagrations in September and October — peak fire season — together burned more than 40 square kilometers (about 15 square miles), an area that would cover two-thirds of Manhattan. Hundreds of local people used water bags to fight the fires, putting them out after many days in each case. But the damage was severe. Ankarafantsika National Park protects an oasis of forest in the midst of a deforested landscape. But data from NASA (VIIRS) shows a large portion of this oasis burned in 2021. Burn scars from fires that raged between August and October 2021 stretch across more than 22 kilometers (11 miles) of Ankarafantsika National Park. Imagery from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

