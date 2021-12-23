‘We scientists engage in soft diplomacy’: Q&A with Christine Wilkinson

As deforestation and subsequent human expansion into natural areas continue, separating people from wildlife is unrealistic. Even in “pristine” landscapes, like national parks, humans and wildlife are always sharing the same space and interacting. And human-wildlife interactions can look very different, centering on factors ranging from infrastructure to noise pollution, to people’s perceptions about how risky some animals are. Roads receive a lot of attention over how they affect wildlife movement. But there are other barriers and boundaries that exist between humans and wildlife, like fences. “A lot of people kind of take fences for granted,” says Christine Wilkinson, a carnivore ecologist and postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley. “There’s quite a lot of studies in the field of road ecology … It’s been around for a couple of decades. But fence ecology isn’t really a thing.” Wilkinson looks at how people and wildlife, especially carnivores, interact. She uses camera traps to monitor how animals deal with fences, and radio collars to track how carnivores move throughout a landscape. Her fieldwork has taken her to Lake Nakuru National Park in Kenya Making sure that local communities are heard is a central part of her research program. She uses interdisciplinary methods, looking at how ecology and social factors intersect to create a lasting coexistence between people and wildlife. “One of the main things that I’ve learned as a conservation biologist is that it’s crucial to involve people in the research process,” she says. Wilkinson uses participatory methods that highlight…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay