10 notable books on conservation and the environment published in 2021

The signs of human impact seem to exist just about everywhere we look. We live in a world in which microscopic bits of plastic have found their way onto the highest mountain peaks and deepest ocean trenches. Our world-shaping power extends across the two-thirds of the planet covered by the global ocean, right up to and including the largest animals that have ever lived. We’ve altered the climate, pushed countless species to extinction and countless more to the brink. We’ve toppled forests, lopped off mountaintops and changed the course of rivers. And yet for all the power humans have to send the planet in decline, we also have the power to help it recover. The selections on this year’s list grapple not only with the consequences of both aspects of that power, wielded individually and in concert by the more than 7.5 billion of us alive today and those who came before. The authors also ponder whether our responsibility is to allow nature to heal on its own, to goad it into some idealized vision of how the world must have existed before us, or to embrace a third option: a future in which nature is nurtured but we also accept that we have transformed the Earth in almost unimaginable ways that demand a rethink of what it means to conserve and protect the environment. 1. Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future By Elizabeth Kolbert Image courtesy of Penguin Random House. New Yorker staff writer Elizabeth Kolbert’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay