Australia’s rainforest species gain ground through landscape linkages

The tooth-billed bowerbird gave itself away with a not-quite-right call. Suspicious, I'd panned my binoculars toward the sound and there he was, the mimic, high in the canopy of a rainforest tree. It was a satisfying sight. Like many of Australia's wet tropics-endemic species, tooth-billed bowerbird populations have declined rapidly in recent years, their climate change-induced retreat to higher elevations acknowledged in Birdlife Australia's new Action Plan for Australian birds. It was not just seeing this charismatic bird that was so satisfying, however, but where it appeared. It wasn't found in a survey in a large expanse of World Heritage-listed rainforest. Or even in remnant forest surrounding the Atherton Tablelands' famous Crater Lakes. It was in a 25-year-old rainforest restoration site in Donaghy's Corridor, a 1-kilometer (0.6-mile) linkage of planted habitat. The tooth-billed bowerbird shows that the linkage is working, at least for some species. A tooth-billed bowerbird was seen in a 25-year-old rainforest restoration site in Donaghy's Corridor. Image courtesy of Amanda Freeman. Landscape linkages: 'Acts of faith' Stretching hundreds of kilometers along Australia's northeast Queensland coast, the Wet Tropics includes nearly 800,000 hectares (2 million acres) of World Heritage-listed tropical rainforest and is one of the country's most biodiverse regions. Donaghy's Corridor, the Peterson Creek wildlife corridor and the Lakes Corridor are a network of rebuilt forest linkages joining the otherwise isolated Lake Eacham, Lake Barrine and Curtain Fig national parks, each 300-500 hectares (700-1200 acres), to Wooroonooran National Park. At nearly 80,000 hectares (200,000 acres), Wooroonooran is one of

