Tom Lovejoy, prominent conservation biologist, dies at 80

Thomas E. Lovejoy III, a prominent and influential conservation biologist who helped catalyze a global movement to save the Amazon rainforest and served as an advisor to a wide range of global leaders on environmental matters, has died. He was 80. Lovejoy was known as a pioneer of modern conservation efforts, a passionate advocate for wildlife and wild places, and a big thinker who proposed daring and innovative ideas to protect the planet. He’s credited with coining the term “biological diversity”, developing the concept of “debt-for-nature” swap programs, and being one of the earliest to warn about the extent of species loss worldwide and elevate the issue of climate change as a global problem. “Tom, more than anyone else in history, was responsible for putting Brazil, Amazonia, and the whole of South America on the international conservation agenda,” said Russell Mittermeier, a conservation biologist who worked with Lovejoy for nearly 50 years. “On top of that, he was among the very first to bring climate change to the attention of the world, and was without a doubt the greatest of all in linking biodiversity and climate change, something that he continued to do to the present day.” Tom Lovejoy with Regina Luizao of INPA in the Amazon. Photo credit: William F. Laurance Lovejoy led the Minimum Critical Size of Ecosystems project in the Amazon, which vastly improved biologists’ understanding of the impacts of habitat fragmentation; helped transform the World Wildlife Fund from what was then a small NGO into a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay