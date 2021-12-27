As its glaciers melt, Nepal is forced into an adaptation not of its choosing

“Life is different now,” says Chhireng Tamang, 75. She has lived her whole life in Langtang National Park, in northeastern Nepal. The area, famous for its trekking trails through pristine forests and river valleys, is surrounded by snowcapped mountains and glaciers. However, this scenery is quickly melting away. Literally. Chhireng Tamang says she remembers, not too long ago, when there was heavy snowfall in the mountains and the glaciers were “white and big.” For much of her life it was easy to keep yaks, an animal many rural communities still depend on for wool, milk and meat, along with sheep and horses. But with warming temperatures, the amount of water and fresh grass available for the animals has diminished rapidly. From a herd of 40 yaks, Chhireng Tamang now has just nine. “There is not enough grass to feed them anymore. All the farmers face the same problem,” she says. Many local communities still depend on yaks but it has become increasingly difficult to keep big herds due to a changing climate conditions. Image by Jonas Gratzer for Mongabay Retreat of the glaciers The outlook for the Himalayan glaciers is bleak. It took more than 70 million years for them to form, and in just the last five decades they’ve receded rapidly. If global greenhouse gas emissions continue on a business-as-usual trajectory and average global temperatures rise by more than 4° Celsius (7.2° Fahrenheit) by 2100, the Himalayan region could lose up to two-thirds of its glaciers, according to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

