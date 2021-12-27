Leading American naturalist EO Wilson, dubbed 'Darwin's heir', dies at 92

From BBC
Edward Osborne Wilson, one of the world’s leading naturalists and conservationists, had died aged 92.
Wilson was an award-winning biologist and professor at Harvard and Duke universities and earned the nickname of the natural heir to Charles Darwin.
He specialised in studying ants and ecosystems, and campaigned to halt the rapid global decline in biodiversity.
He died on Sunday in Burlington, Massachusetts, the EO Wilson Biodiversity Foundation said.
No cause for his death has been given, but the foundation said a tribute to his life was planned for 2022.
“Ed’s holy grail was the sheer delight of the pursuit of knowledge,” said foundation president Paula Ehrlich.
“A relentless synthesiser of ideas, his courageous scientific focus and poetic voice transformed our way of understanding ourselves and our planet,” she added.
Born in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1929, EO Wilson said he developed an interest in the natural world from a young age. After a fish’s fin cut his eye during a fishing accident, his long-range vision was impaired, and he chose to focus on smaller creatures as he could study them up close.
At the age of 13 he was credited with discovering the first colony of imported ants in the US, according to the Harvard Gazette.
He later studied at the University of Alabama, and completed a doctorate at Harvard, where he taught for several decades.
During his career he discovered more than 400 species of ants,