Mongabay’s coverage of palm oil in 2021

If 2021 was the year when global supply chains began to creak and groan under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, palm oil proved to be no exception. Partially due to lockdown-induced labor shortages in Malaysia, the world’s second-largest exporter of palm oil, an imbalance between demand for the commodity and its availability on the market sent prices rocketing skyward. Despite the toll of its production on the planet’s rainforests and the people who live in them, the world’s appetite for palm oil shows no sign of slowing down. And the industry is looking for new frontiers to feed it. Mongabay’s coverage of palm oil and its impact on the environment didn’t slow down in 2021 either. Below are some of the highlights of our reporting from across the world. Palm oil in the Amazon In March, Mongabay published an investigation by contributing editor Karla Mendes into a wave of palm oil expansion in the Brazilian Amazon. Eighteen months in the making, Mendes visited the northern state of Pará and meticulously documented the contamination of waterways with pesticide runoff from plantations in the region. In the Turé-Mariquita Indigenous Reserve, leaders of the Tembé people told Mendes about a years-long fight they’d been waging against Biopalma, an oil palm producer once owned by the mining giant Vale. “We keep drinking this water because there’s no [other] option,” one woman said. “We consume a lot of water to drink, to wash, [but] the body always becomes itchy and we need to take…This article was originally published on Mongabay

